The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has revealed plans to set up a high-powered committee to investigate the non-payment of arrears to cocoa road contractors.

The Speaker says he has received several petitions from both cocoa road contractors and contractors of the Roads and Highways Ministry regarding the government’s delay in disbursing their arrears.

The Concerned Cocoa Road Contractors Association of Ghana has expressed agitation over the government’s delayed payment of debts owed to them for work done on various roads across the country.

He proposed establishing a committee to probe the matter and urged greater collaboration among both caucuses in the House.

“I have received many petitions from contractors regarding non-payment of their labour, a lot of arrears from both COCOBOD and Roads and Highways. In fact, I propose setting up a high-powered committee to investigate that matter because it is very important.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital