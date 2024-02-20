The Vice Chairman of the ‘Bawumia 2024 Campaign Team’, Nana Akomea, has strongly refuted allegations that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is solely accountable for the country’s current economic challenges.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has placed blame on Vice President Bawumia, asserting that his significant role in the Akufo-Addo administration contributed to the economic challenges the nation is facing.

During an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, Nana Akomea criticized the NDC for accusing the Vice President of betraying President Akufo-Addo and distancing himself from the economic issues.

He emphasized that it is impossible to separate Bawumia from the government, given his position as the sitting Vice President, and stressed the concept of collective responsibility.

Nana Akomea highlighted Bawumia’s consistent defense of the Akufo-Addo government, debunking claims that he has distanced himself.

“You cannot take Bawumia out of the government, it is not possible, he’s the sitting Vice President. There’s a collective responsibility. This is not the man you can describe as taking himself out of the government. I heard some funny things mainly coming from the NDC, that Bawumia has betrayed Akufo-Addo, he has ostracised Akufo-Addo, and he has taken himself out of government. That is just propaganda. The man has been the biggest defender of the Akufo-Addo government.

“During the NPP primaries, where many of the other ten people, thought it was fashionable to present themselves as anti-establishments, Bawumia was the only one who could talk to the delegates about the work of the government, before he went into his vision. Bawumia is not the person you can describe as taking himself out of the government.

“He accepts collective responsibility. What the NDC has tried to do, not in a clever way, what they are trying to say is Bawumia is responsible for whatever difficulties we are in today. How can he be responsible? How can you say one person is responsible?”

He further recounted how the NDC flagbearer messed up the economy during his administration.

“Mahama was President for 4 and half years and there were immense difficulties during his time, corruption, dumsor, economic difficulties, IMF. If you are going to assign responsibilities to one person, then between former President Mahama and Bawumia a Vice President. Who will take on bigger responsibilities?

