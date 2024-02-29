Dan Botwe, the campaign chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), confidently foresees victory for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s flagbearer, in the upcoming December elections.

Mr. Botwe, who previously held the position of Local Government Minister, asserts that the NPP is poised to assume governance and secure a majority vote in the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.

Addressing reporters in Accra, Dan Botwe expressed his conviction that the NPP will break the eight-year election cycle jinx and emerge victorious.

He emphasized the party’s commitment to diligent efforts aimed at achieving their objectives, including securing a majority of the 275 parliamentary seats.

“…We will work very hard to make sure that we achieve our objectives. And we shall win the majority of the 275 seats in Parliament and over 50 percent in the presidential election.”

While addressing the media after a meeting with his campaign and manifesto teams, the flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was also optimistic that he will win the December polls, stating that the NPP has a better performance record compared with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“We have the vision and we have the record, and it is very clear in the exhilarating speech that was given by the president at the State of the Nation Address. As I listened to the president, it was very clear that we have outperformed the NDC government in every single sector. I can’t see even one sector where they outperformed us.”

