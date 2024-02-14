Citi FM/Citi TV, in collaboration with Tesah Capital, is proud to announce the upcoming “Investment Dialogue Series” scheduled for Thursday, February 15, 2024.

This year’s “Investment Dialogue Series” is themed “Clarity in the Chaos: What Lies Ahead for the Ghanaian Economy?” and will be live on Citi FM/Citi TV and Tesah Capital’s social media platforms.

As in previous editions, this event aims to provide invaluable insights into the economic and investment landscape.

This edition of the Tesah Investment dialogue, in partnership with Citi FM/Citi TV, seeks to:

Assess the central bank’s strategies aimed at ensuring price stability

Examine Ghana’s fiscal policies, particularly in relation to managing its debt levels sustainably

Provide valuable insights into the economic and investment landscape into monetary policy, focusing on price stability

It will also shed light on fiscal policy by exploring the theme of debt sustainability

The distinguished panel includes Prof. Dennis Nsafoah (Assistant Professor of Economics, Niagara University), Dr. Richmond Attuahene (Banking Consultant), Mr. Ekow Afedzi (Former Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange), and Mrs. Eugenia Basheer (Managing Director, Tesah Capital Limited).

Moderating the event will be the Managing Director of Citi FM/Citi TV, Bernard Koku Avle.

Tesah Capital

Since 2010, Tesah Capital has remained your gateway to investment in Africa. With a well-defined investment strategy tailored to individual financial objectives, backed by robust research, we help grow and protect your wealth over time.

Consistently ranked #1 by Pension trustees, Tesah’s pension desk offers fund management services to trustees and corporate investors for Tier 2 and Tier 3 pension schemes.

Tesah is committed to protecting and growing the firm’s clients’ wealth and savings over the long term. Licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an Investment Advisor and Fund Manager and registered by the National Pensions and Regulatory Authority (NPRA) as a Pension Fund Manager, you can trust that your investments are in capable hands.

Product Specific TESAH TREASURY TRUST

Looking for flexibility in managing your wealth? Rest easy and let Tesah Treasury Trust work for you. It’s an open-ended unit trust designed to maximize short-term income while safeguarding your capital. With no entry or exit fees and a 48-hour redemption turnaround time, the TTT is your solution. Download the Tesah Mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store now and take control of your investments.

Tesah Capital – Grow your wealth with confidence.

