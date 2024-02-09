The Center for Scientific and Industrial Research’s Institute of Industrial Research is calling on the government and stakeholders to harness the institute’s research insights by incorporating them into their development programs and projects.

The director of the Institute, Dr. Francis Boateng Agyenim, indicated that this integration is pivotal for attaining Sustainable Development Goals and propelling national development.

Speaking on Thursday, 8th February 2024, at the first Annual Research and Industry Meeting (ARIMS), themed ‘Leveraging Research for National Development,’ Dr. Francis Boateng Agyenim emphasized that the CSIR-Institute of Industrial Research is dedicated to deciphering industrial challenges, collaborating on solutions, and jointly funding projects to mitigate these issues.

He indicated that, “Industries partnership is key. We have a partnership with the Association of Ghana Industries and other private enterprises federations, but we still need more of the industries before we go commercial. We have done our bit in trying to get industries to partner with us. I wouldn’t say we have been a hundred percent successful, but we still partner with them at this stage of our development.”

Dr. Latifatu Mohammed Adjah, ARIMS Coordinator, emphasized the critical need for synergy between research entities and the industrial sector.

She highlighted the main barriers to effective collaboration as limited funding and insufficient infrastructure and proposed innovative strategies to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Representing the Association of Ghana Industry (AGI Oil & Gas) and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Lawyer Kwame Jantuah expressed the necessity for the institute to actively engage with the industry.

Mr. Jantuah indicated that “it is important for the government and other stakeholders to enhance communication between research institutions and industry to ensure that the research findings are effectively marketed and utilized. Industries are fraught with challenges that require solutions. It is imperative for CSIR to identify these challenges and offer solutions,” he remarked.

Lawyer Jantuah also encouraged the institute to persist in its innovative endeavours and knowledge dissemination, identifying industry gaps, and promoting its research and innovations to aid in revenue generation for the institution.

The Institute of Industrial Research of the Center for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) ARIMS stands as a beacon for highlighting the role of science, technology, and innovation, enabling the transfer of knowledge and aligning research objectives with industry requirements. Through technical sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, the meeting aims to fortify the collaboration between researchers and industry experts in Ghana, driving economic growth and fostering innovation.