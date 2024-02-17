The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, has described as ‘untenable’ the decision by President Akufo-Addo to re-assign five Ministers of State to other ministries.

He argues that the revocation of the appointments of the five ministers before they were subsequently re-assigned means they must appear before the appointments committee together with other new ministers for vetting.

Dafeamekpor threatened to seek an injunction against the vetting of the other nominated ministers and also seek legal interpretation at the apex court over the re-assignment of the five ministers.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14, announced a ministerial reshuffle and reassigned Mohammed Amin Adam to the Finance Ministry, Henry Quartey to the Interior Ministry, Francis Asenso-Boakye to Roads and Highways, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to the Works and Housing Ministry, Ambrose Dery as Minister of State at the Office of the President, and then Abdulai Abanga as a deputy minister at the Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development.

During an interview on Eyewitness News with Selorm Adonoo, Mr Dafeamekpor said, “If that is not done, I’m serving notice, I will proceed to the Supreme Court to seek interpretation in the matter. And I’m serving notice that I will seek an injunction on the vetting process that those 5 persons cannot proceed to be re-assigned and act in their portfolio until the final determination of the matter.”

He argued that the revocation of the appointments of the five ministers is an indication that they are no longer ministers and, hence, cannot be re-assigned.

“The letter issued by the President, relieving the appointments of the ministers listed in that category, meant that he has revoked their appointments. The President added a note of gratitude, he thanked them for their public service and wished them well in their future endeavours. The simplest legal effect of this release is that those persons were no longer ministers of state or deputy ministers.

“For purposes of attracting courtesies, and privileges, the release proceeded to say that some ministers who fell within the category of ministers, whose portfolio the President has revoked were being re-assigned. With all due respect to the Office of the President, that is untenable.”

He asserted that the five re-assigned ministers of state need to be subject to parliamentary scrutiny or vetting since their original portfolios have changed.

Dafeamekpor chastised the President for attempting to sidestep parliamentary scrutiny of the five re-assigned ministers.

“Once you have revoked an appointment of a minister of state, the person is no longer in the position of a minister, for which he can be re-assigned to another portfolio. If the President is minded to re-engage those persons he has disappointed some moments ago, he’s permitted under the constitution to do so. But they have to be subjected to the constitutional procedure of appointments.

“That is nomination, before parliamentary approval, and subsequent appointments by the President. Because you cannot by that conduct sidestep parliamentary approval in this matter, he can re-engage or re-appoint and not re-assign them, subject to parliamentary scrutiny or vetting, that is what he cannot sidestep. And that is the true intention of the President,” he insisted.

