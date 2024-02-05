Parliament has directed the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) to provide compensation to farmers who suffered losses due to the avian influenza or Bird Flu outbreak between 2015 and 2018.

The 2022 Auditor General’s Report has revealed that a significant portion of the allocated compensation funds, exceeding GH¢1.8 million, remains unutilized in the Ministry’s account.

The Ministry of Agriculture contends that the funds have not been distributed because affected farmers have not communicated the necessary details to the Ministry.

However, during a Public Accounts Committee session, the committee’s chairman, James Klutse Avedzi, instructed the Agriculture Ministry to locate the affected farmers and disburse the funds within the next month.

“I am sure you have a list of the farms that are affected and a certificate for destroying the birds as well. All that you need is to have the affected farmers’ bank details to do the transfer and I am sure that you have the contact details of these farmers.

“So we are giving you one month to disburse the monies to them quickly. Call them so that they will give their bank details so you can do the transfer for them.”

