The Ministry of Roads and Highways has disclosed that the GH¢150 million allotted toward engaging and paying road contractors to patch potholes across the country is just one of many projects aimed at improving the country’s road network.

The ministry’s head of public relations, Nasir Ahmad Yartey, explained that “the whole idea is to move across the country to patch all the roads that have been destroyed by the rains.”

He stated that the amount represents the ministry’s first-quarter project and that there are other plans in the offing for the remaining three quarters.

“This is our first quarter relief that is dedicated to potholes and the ministry has other projects it will be implementing later in the year,” Mr. Yartey told Caleb Kudah on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM on Monday, February 19.

He further indicated that teams will be constituted across the various regions to identify and report on roads that need patching, and part of the money will also be used to pay for works that were done in 2023.

“We will keep track of the roads that need patching. A team will identify roads in the various regions, and then we will move quickly to work on them,” he said.

“We have already started, and you will agree with me that last year, we did some work at Kansehie First Light and Apodwa on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, and some of this money will go to pay for those works.”

