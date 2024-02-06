The Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has disclosed the financial implications involved in parliamentary elections, asserting that a minimum of GH₵2 million cedis is required to contest.

He characterized this amount as an entrance fee with no direct impact on the election outcome.

Despite his recent loss in the NPP Parliamentary Primaries to Elder Emmanuel Tobbin, where he received 566 votes against Tobbin’s 818 out of 1,485 delegates, Dr. Adomako Kissi noted that the financial burden in the electoral process was getting worse.

Speaking on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, he stressed that anyone aspiring to be an MP needed a minimum of GH₵2 million cedis to participate in party primaries.

“I must say as it stands now I have close to 1,500 delegates and in the future if you intend to make an entrance, for anybody, you need to have a minimum of 2 million cedis. That is just to make an entrance, for just primaries,” Dr. Adomako explained.

Expressing concern over the escalating financial demands in elections, he called for a careful examination of the situation, warning that without intervention, the situation could worsen.

“I think we need to have a careful look. Eventually, some will need to buy planes for people, Looking at the way it’s going and that will still not guarantee you are winning.”

