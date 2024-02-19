The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is set to release its policy proposals aimed at guiding political parties in shaping their manifestos ahead of this year’s general elections.

The move is to ensure that the needs of GNAT members are effectively integrated into the agendas of political parties.

In an interview with Citi News in Accra on Monday, Thomas Musah, the General Secretary of GNAT, said that GNAT was departing from its traditional reactive stance, opting instead to proactively present its policy recommendations to political parties.

“We have put a team together, and they are working on a policy document. This time, we do not want to go by the reactionary approach where a government official will speak, and then we would be called upon to respond. We also want to give them what we want and then put these things into your manifesto. We want to give them a particular document to factor into their manifesto,” he added.

Mr. Musah underscored that the Association’s decision to lead in formulating policy proposals showed its commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its members.

He indicated that by directly influencing the content of political party manifestos, GNAT aimed to ensure that the interests of educators were duly prioritized and addressed.

“Sovereignty resides in the people. It is in the interest of the people that you are there. For the welfare of our members, we are putting some documents together. So now when it comes to accountability and we are referring, we can also refer to the kind of demand we made on them,” he added.

Regarding the timeline for releasing the policy document, the GNAT General Secretary assured that the document would be released by the end of the week.

“All things being equal, we are sure that by the close of this week, we should be able to communicate with the political parties,” he stated.

