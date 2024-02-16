The government has released an amount of GH¢150 million to contractors for the patching of potholes across the country.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways, in a statement dated Thursday, February 15, explained that the money is part of the first-quarter releases from the Ministry of Finance.

“The government has released an amount of GH¢150 million for the engagement and payment to road contractors undertaking pothole patching across the country. The amount is part of the first quarter releases from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Roads and Highways,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry explained that the intervention by the government is to enable the Ghana Highways Authority and the Department of Urban Roads to take advantage of the dry season to undertake routine pothole patching activities on some major roads, which deteriorated in 2023 due to heavy rains.

It called on the public to cooperate with the Ministry as the government strives to improve the national road network.

“The Ministry Is hopeful that this timely intervention will result in smoother road surfaces, help reduce the risk of accidents and prolong the lifespan of our road infrastructure.”

