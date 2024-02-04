The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, has disclosed that he will not seek a third term in Parliament.

Mr. Okyere Baafi expressed his profound gratitude to delegates, constituency, and regional executives for the trust reposed in him to continue to lead the party into the December elections as the Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben South Constituency.

He pledged not to let them down in any way but would work hard to maximize the party’s votes in the constituency.

In an interview with Citi News after a short ceremony to acclaim him as the Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency, Mr. Okyere Baafi stated that he won’t seek a third term in office, promising to leave a good legacy in his second term.

“There’s going to be more development-oriented projects, infrastructure, recreational, and people will see a lot of physical projects. And they will know the system has changed, we will encourage tourism and direct a lot of traffic to the constituency. This is going to be my last term as an MP, so I want to do exceptionally well in my last term. As I said, I won’t do anything more than two terms, so the next term is going to be my last. I have to make a point to the municipality that I came to serve this constituency and I did exceptionally well, so I can exit in peace,” he said.

On the role his constituency will play in the party’s quest to break the 8, Mr. Okyere Baafi indicated New Juaben South will play a pivotal part in that regard.

“You know what we can do, we will work so hard to increase our numbers. People have doubts but, I believe that hard work and working with the right people can give us the votes. And that is exactly what we are going to do, we are going to go all out. You know that when it comes to campaigning, I’m a colossus in that area. I will do my possible best to get the people in the municipality to love our party, to understand what we stand for so that they can vote for us to break the 8. I can assure the whole country that New Juaben South’s contribution will be so enormous in breaking the 8.”

———

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spam, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital