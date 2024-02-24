Izwe Savings and Loans, a prominent financial institution in Ghana, has unveiled its strategic brand update aimed at better meeting the changing demands of its customers and strengthening its market position.

The announcement was made during the unveiling of the financial institution’s rebranded services at a ceremony held in Accra.

After 13 years of successful operations, Izwe conducted a thorough assessment of its brand, both internally and externally, revealing the necessity for strategic realignment to serve a broader audience, particularly underserved segments such as informal sectors and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This repositioning aligns with the company’s new mission: to foster progress.

The introduction of this refreshed brand signifies a new and exciting phase for Izwe Savings and Loans, as it continues to empower individuals and businesses throughout Ghana with innovative financial solutions.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Izwe Savings and Loans, Raymond Kwakye Bismarck, addressed the press, elaborating on the initiative.

“The Izwe Group and Board of Directors saw the need to redefine our commitment to our valued customers and the underserved, particularly the informal sectors as well as Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Hence the birth of our new strategy. To become a trusted, digital-first financial service provider that inspires progress for the underserved in our country, through diversified customer-centric solutions,” said Raymond Kwakye Bismarck.

“Our brand refresh signifies our commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and driving positive change in the lives of Ghanaians,” he added.

About Izwe Savings and Loans

Izwe Savings and Loans Plc, a non-bank financial institution, is a subsidiary of the Izwe Africa Group, which is headquartered in Mauritius and has operations in South Africa with subsidiaries in three other African countries: Zambia, Kenya, and Ghana. Izwe is duly licensed and regulated by the Bank of Ghana.

We have been operating in Ghana for over 13 years, with a solid track record of providing tailored financial services to the needs of people from all walks of life including entrepreneurs, traders, teachers, soldiers, healthcare workers, business owners, and any small to medium-sized enterprise. Until a few years ago, the focus of the business was on payroll loans.

Our new strategy seeks to transform all business areas of Izwe, resulting in a fully diversified financial services organization, and giving our brand a refresh is one of the major pillars we’re seeking to use among others to achieve this.

