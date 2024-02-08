Nicholas Kini, the second accused in the murder case of a 10-year-old boy in Kasoa, has accused Felix Nyarko, the first accused, of framing him.

Kini and Nyarko have been on trial since 2021 for the alleged ritualistic murder of Ishamael Abdallah.

Nyarko has confessed to the crime and detailed in court how they lured Abdallah into an unfinished building, struck him with a stick and a block, and buried him alive. However, Kini denies these claims.

In his defense, Kini stated that he and Nyarko are not friends but merely acquaintances from the same neighbourhood.

Although he admitted that Nyarko spent the night in his room before the incident, he explained that it was because Nyarko’s room was locked, and he had asked to stay over.

When questioned under cross-examination about his honesty, Kini maintained his version of events and suggested that he might have been set up.

