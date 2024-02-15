In a heartwarming display of compassion and love, Focus 1 Group Limited, owners of Beach FM in Takoradi, have extended a benevolent hand to the inmates of Sekondi Central Prisons with an array of essential items on Valentine’s Day worth over GH¢80k.

This was made possible by its Adu-Mante Foundation, which has made it an annual tradition to spread love and alleviate the hardships faced by those within the prison walls.

Speaking on behalf of Focus 1 Group during the presentation, Evelyn Adu-Mante, Director of Focus 1 Distribution, said the gesture exemplifies the true spirit of Valentine’s Day.

She added that, for over 15 years, this noble tradition has remained unwavering, with this year’s contribution including cartons of drinks, food packs, water, and other essentials.

“As the world celebrates the season of love today, and Spice FM – one of our radio stations, celebrated its 11th-year anniversary, we are all here to express our love to our brothers and sisters in the Sekondi Prisons. As we have been doing for the past 15 years, this year is no exception as we come with home-cooked hot meals, drinks, water, and chocolate to dine with the over 800 of you in here,” she explained.

Additionally, she handed over a cash donation of GHS20,000 to aid in the construction of an infirmary within the prison premises, recognizing the importance of healthcare for the inmates.

“Because your health is important to us, we are also donating a check amount of GHS 20,000 to help build your infirmary. It is the foundation’s expectation that the donation helps to facilitate the infirmary in providing adequate healthcare to the inmates,” she added.

Deputy Director of Sekondi Prisons, Abraham Allotey, who received the donations on behalf of the inmates, acknowledged the profound impact such gestures make on their lives.

“For the love that you’ve shown us here today on Val’s Day, we here and the inmates would like to say a very big thank you. We pray that this donation will go a long way to solving and addressing some of the pressing issues in here,” he noted.

Mr. Allotey expressed optimism and hope that continued support from benevolent organizations and the government would help in addressing the challenges they face.

“As for challenges, we have a lot of them – our feeding, overcrowding, and others. But we hope that as time goes on with the help of some benevolent institutions and the government, we will solve them. Nobody stays here forever, apart from those jailed for life. I’m pleading with us at home to not discriminate but to have a clean mentality of welcoming the inmates when they come out,” he added.