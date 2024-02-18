Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, has defended the president’s recent reshuffle, dismissing claims of any mistakes in the decision-making process.

Nartey contends that the president’s appointments and reassignments are strategic and purposeful, emphasizing that the president is acting with foresight and knowledge.

His response comes amid ongoing debate surrounding the cabinet shuffle that took place on February 14, 2024.

While some argue that the president is reshuffling his cabinet to regain public support after losing MPs and neglecting stakeholders, Nartey maintains that there is nothing inherently wrong with the timing of the reshuffle.

He believes that the timing is opportune, especially considering the loss of parliamentary seats by some MPs, which may diminish their influence in their respective constituencies.

During an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV with Selorm Adonoo on February 17, 2024, Nartey expressed his support for the president’s decisions.

“For me, I think it is the right call, the president knows what he is doing, he believes in the competency of the people that he has reappointed and reassigned them to some of the sectors that he believes they can do much better so for me, I think that is the right time.”