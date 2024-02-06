The Nana Amoasi VII Charity Foundation has successfully held its annual New Year Kids Party in Ekumfi Abor and its adjoining communities.

For the fourth consecutive year, Amoasi VII, the Odikro of Ekumfi Abor and Ankobeahen of Ekumfi Traditional Area, dedicated his time and other resources to be with the children, particularly those of school-going-age.

The annual “New Year Kids Party” aims to foster a positive and enjoyable atmosphere, helping the kids start the year with excitement and a sense of belongingness.

It is also meant to promote socialisation, build friendships and create lasting memories.

During the fourth series of the New Year Kids Party, the kids were entertained with music, food, drinks and a variety of gifts. They were also served with talks and motivational messages from leaders of the Ekumfi community, mentors and volunteers alike.

There were games, dancing competitions, pick-and-acts, choreography, face-painting and gift presentation for close to 1,000 kids to benefit from.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ekumfi Honourable Ebenezer Monney, Nana Kwasi Nyame, the Adontenhen of Ekumfi Ebuakwa, the Ekumfi Parliamentary candidate elect for the National Democratic Congress, Ekow Kwainoe and other dignitaries were present at the event to support Nana Amoasi VII Charity Foundation.

This year’s event came off on Friday 12th January 2024 at 3pm, at Ekumfi Abor Community Centre.

Nana Amoasi VII Charity Foundation

The Nana Amoasi VII Charity Foundation aims at helping to address issues confronting the Ekumfi Traditional Area and provide needed support to develop the community. The foundation aims to tackle the poor education, agriculture, and health systems in the Ekumfi community.

So far, over 22 Ekumfi youths in medicine, engineering, and law have been beneficiaries of the Nana Amoasi VII Charity Foundation.

The foundation was instrumental in the Ekumfi District Economic Forum (E-DEF) organised by the Ekumfi District Assembly in December 2023.