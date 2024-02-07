The National Communications Authority (NCA) has justified the closure of Agogo-based Salt FM and insisted that the management of the station was given several reminders but failed to renew its authorization.

Some residents of Agogo took to the streets on Tuesday in protest following the closure of Salt FM by the NCA.

Some residents suspect political motives behind the closure, pointing to a recent walk organized by Mr. Frimpong, which was massively patronized.

There were also allegations that a member of the ruling government, who is reportedly establishing a rival radio station, may have influenced the NCA’s decision.

But the Ashanti Regional Office of the NCA refuted claims that there were political motives in the shutting down of the radio station.

It said the exercise to close down Salt FM was not a novelty, as a series of such actions are being carried out across the country.

Although officials at the Kumasi office of the NCA will not speak on record, they maintained the closure of Salt FM was in order.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x