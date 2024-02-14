President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced his first ministerial reshuffle since assuming office in January 2017.

Calls for a reshuffle had been lingering over the years.

New Ministerial and Deputy Ministerial Appointments

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been axed. He has been replaced with Mohammed Amin Adam, who, until his reassignment, was the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has also been moved to head the Interior Ministry, replacing Ambrose Dery.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, Bernard Okoe Boye, has also been named as the Minister-designate for Health.

In all, 13 current ministers of state, including 13 deputy ministers and two regional ministers, have been affected by the reshuffle.

Following the reorganization of the Government, President Akufo-Addo submitted to Parliament, for prior approval, through the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the names of the following persons for appointment as Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State, in accordance with articles 78, 79, and 256, respectively, of the Constitution.

The Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, has been nominated as Deputy Information Minister-designate, alongside Charles Acheampong and Vincent Ekow Assafuah, who will deputize the Ministries of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, and Communications and Digitalization, respectively.

Below is the full list of the ministers and deputies of state designate:

Re-assigned Ministers & Deputy Minister of State:

