Students with disabilities from the University of Education, Winneba, and Cape Coast University have picketed at the Scholarship Secretariat in Accra to demand the release of long-overdue scholarship funds promised by the government.

The aggrieved students, represented by the Association of Students with Disabilities, claim the lack of funds jeopardizes their education.

The group leader, Aminu Mahama, expressed their plight to Citi News, “We were told last year that we would be paid…We were more patient with them and most of us did not pay our school fees because we had it in mind that with the scholarship, we would be paid but that did not happen.”

According to the aggrieved students, the management of their schools has threatened to defer their courses if payment is not made soon.

In a bid to prevent that, the group has vowed to spend the night at the Scholarship Secretariat if it does not receive a favourable response.

Aminu Mahama further alleged that the government has repeatedly defaulted on these scholarship promises.

“We kept on doing the follow-up this year and so we came here and wanted to know the very day they would be paying us because we were on the verge of deferring our courses and we are now doing everything we can to ensure that the monies are released to ensure we don’t defer our courses.”

