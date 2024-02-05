Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed confidence in the party’s ability to address the economic challenges facing the country if the NDC secures victory in the upcoming elections.

He emphasized the quality of men within the NDC, stating that they are well-equipped to positively impact the nation’s fortunes.

Addressing the importance of the 2024 general elections and the necessity for a truthful government, during a courtesy visit to the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, Mahama stressed the significance of honesty in governance, asserting that Ghana requires a government committed to transparency and truthfulness.

In addition to discussing broader national issues, the former president assured the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, that if the NDC assumes power, they will prioritize addressing the Yendi water challenge.

“Today, our country Ghana is in crisis, we all know the hardships, pains, and sufferings our people are going through. So the elections of 2024, this year is one of the most crucial elections in the history of Ghana. We need a competent, selfless, honest, truthful government that will come and lead Ghana out of the mess into which it has been thrown by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.

“I’m confident that NDC has the men and women to turn our fortunes around and make Ghana stand back on its feet.”

On his part, the Yaa Naa admonished the NDC flagbearer to engage in a clean campaign devoid of insults and name-calling, as that will ensure peace in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Yaa Naa, Naa Jacob Mahama, said, “I want to congratulate you and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president for a clean campaign so far. He was here last year and I admonished him to lead a clean campaign with you, devoid of name-calling and bitterness.

“Today I’m giving you the same advice, you have no other brother besides you. Being on the opposite of the political divide does not make you enemies, it rather enriches the politics of the family.

He further admonished him not to hesitate to reshuffle his appointees when the need arises to ensure they deliver.

“When you get the nod from Ghanaians, don’t shy away from reshuffling your team to get the right ones on board by merit and competence.”

The NDC flagbearer’s visit to the palace forms part of his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in the Northern Region,

————————————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spam, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital