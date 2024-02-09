The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has insisted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot absolve himself from the current debilitating economic situation in Ghana.

Mr. Mahama insists that every member of the Akufo-Addo administration must be held accountable for the current state of the country’s economy.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Tamale in the Northern Region on Thursday, John Mahama said the NPP has messed up the country and must be shown the exit.

“Now, all those who contributed to the mess are attempting to distance themselves as if they were not involved. People have started claiming they were not in charge and that their voices weren’t heard, but they all played a part in the crisis, and none of them can evade responsibility. They all participated in cabinet meetings and collectively made decisions.”

“All of them ‘dey inside’, Jack Toronto and all his brothers, all of them are part of the mess we are going through. None of them can escape responsibility.”

