The Electoral Commission (EC) has abandoned its intention to eliminate the guarantor system for the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

This decision was communicated to political parties during the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting convened to discuss the electoral calendar.

Participants at the meeting confirmed that the initially proposed calendar, which included the removal of the guarantor system, underwent revisions based on input from all political parties and has now been accepted.

Dr. Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed satisfaction with the revised calendar presented by the Electoral Commission, emphasizing that his party is content with the outcome.

“I can’t recollect a disagreement, very cordial meeting chaired by the chairperson herself Jean Mensa. The calendar was for the first time put out we discussed the calendar and made inputs. None of the inputs were rejected and I’m talking about the political parties. The cordial manner in which the chairperson opened the meeting and declarative statement about issues that we have been haggling for some time now.

“Officially she declared to all the political parties present that in the 2024 elections, indelible ink will be used. She further stated that ahead of the 2024 elections, the registration that we are going to have, the guarantor system will stay. Because that has been a concern we have been raising.

Meanwhile, the NPP Director of Elections Evans Nimako says the party will not countenance any attempts to abuse the use of the guarantor system.

“What the NPP will not support is for stakeholders to guarantee for minors and non-citizens to be on the electoral roll. It is for this reason we were in full support of a new CI for the use of the Ghana card. That notwithstanding, we will go along with what exists and make sure the right thing is done, as parties, we have had a successful deliberation and will see to its implementation.”

——–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital