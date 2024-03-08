The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared that the filing fees for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections will not be different from those charged during the 2020 polls.

The EC has set the filing fee for presidential candidates at GH¢100,000 while maintaining the filing fee for parliamentary candidates at GH¢10,000.

During the 2020 polls, the EC received significant backlash after it raised the filing fee of presidential candidates from GH¢50,000 to GH¢100,000. The 100% increase in the amount was deemed excessively high.

Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, a Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission, at the time, maintained that the increase aligns with the value of the currency.

In a joint communiqué issued by the EC and the various political parties after the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Thursday, March 7, 2024, the EC affirmed, “The filing fees for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections will remain the same as in 2020.”

The EC in the communiqué signed by Michael Boadu, Acting Head, Public Affairs, acknowledged the contributions by the leaders of the political parties in the 2024 Election Plan.

“The leaders of Political Parties made useful inputs into the 2024 Election Plan. The Commission indicated its willingness to implement a number of the suggestions. Political Parties at the meeting unanimously commended the Electoral Commission for the preparation of a comprehensive calendar to govern the 2024 Elections.”

In a related development, the EC said it will maintain the indelible ink during the elections, adding that the Limited Voter Registration Exercise will be for a period of 21 days, commencing, Tuesday 7th May to Monday 27th May 2024.

“The Electoral Commission will maintain the indelible ink as the electoral stain for the marking of voters in the 2024 General Elections. The Limited Voter Registration Exercise will be for a twenty-one (21) day period commencing, Tuesday 7th May to Monday 27th May, 2024. The exercise will be conducted at the District Offices of the Electoral Commission and in difficult-to-access Electoral Areas.”

