Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has significantly bolstered Citi FM/Citi TV’s #Relief4LowerVolta campaign with a substantial donation of GH¢100,000 and a variety of assorted items.

This generous contribution was unveiled during the Cit Breakfast Show on Citi FM on Friday, March 8.

Matilda Asante-Asiedu, the Head of Retail Banking, and Seun David-Akindele, the Head of Corporate Communications, conveyed that this act of generosity aligns with the humane operational structures of the bank.

“To support the amazing things that you guys are doing for the spillage victims, we have brought 80 bags of rice, 80 gallons of vegetable oil, about 160 trays of milk, washing powders, 18 boxes of mosquito repellents and we thought we could not do all of these things without also supporting the building initiative, so we are adding GH¢100,000 to the donation,” David-Akindele told Bernard Avle.

Matilda Asante-Asiedu also expressed the bank’s commitment to empowering women to enhance their earning abilities.

“Given that today is International Women’s Day, we acknowledge all the women who are doing exceptional things to make life better. As a bank, if there is anything that we have consistently committed ourselves to, it is to support women and anybody who has been following Access Bank will know about our initiative to give value to women by providing financial and non-financial intermediation and services.”

The #Relief4LowerVolta campaign by Citi FM/Citi TV is an initiative aimed at bringing relief to people affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

It creates a platform for corporate Ghana, organized bodies, and individuals touched by the relentless campaign to support in cash and in-kind.

Citi FM/Citi TV initiated the #Relief4LowerVolta campaign to gather essential relief items for those affected. Subsequently, the network launched ‘Operation Rebuild,’ to construct resettlement centres for the impacted communities. To date, three of these centres have been successfully commissioned.

