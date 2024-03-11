Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Deputy Minister-Designate for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, has refuted allegations suggesting that the Akufo-Addo administration has been unsuccessful in its efforts to eradicate illegal mining, commonly known as ‘Galamsey’.

In response to a question from Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, the MP for Ellembelle, during his vetting by the Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, March 11, 2024, Assafuah dismissed the notion that the government’s actions against ‘Galamsey’ have been ineffective.

He countered this claim, pointing out the practical steps taken by the government to deter individuals from damaging water bodies.

“That cannot be an acceptable position. I do not agree with any assertions that there’s a failure on the part of the government as far as ‘Galamsey’ is concerned. In 2017, the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] had to put his job on the line.

“There have been some pragmatic steps taken by the government to deal with the menace. We all know about the review of the Minerals Act whereby there have been stiffer punishments for persons found culpable of engaging in ‘Galamsey’ under this government.”

While acknowledging the difficulties associated with the ‘Galamsey’ battle, he pledged to collaborate with his Minister to address the issue.

“I agree there might be some challenges, however, what I intend to do is study the issues that surround ‘Galamsey’ menace, and I will engage with my minister in solving it,”

