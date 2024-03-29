The Methodist Church of Ghana has expressed its intention to discuss with President Akufo-Addo the status of the anti-LGBTQ bill.

The Church voiced concerns over the prolonged delay by President Akufo-Addo in assenting to the law, saying it is causing discomfort among Ghanaians.

During the annual Methodist Church Easter Media Engagement, Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, emphasized the importance of the President paying attention to the voices of Ghanaians.

“Now we are praying that the President will also give his assent to it so that it becomes what Ghanaians have asked for.

“We are also planning to come up with a paper so we are planning to meet the president at the Jubilee House so that we can all think about the best way to go on this thing.”