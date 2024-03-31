The second day of Citi FM and Citi TV’s ‘Back to Your Village Food Festival’ commenced with a soul-stirring session of worship and praise led by the organizations’ choir at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) forecourt.

Vendors and patrons are in a state of reverence, also to mark resurrection Sunday.

The final day of the festival is expected to captivate attendees, following the successful inaugural day on Saturday, March 30. Patrons were treated to a variety of regional culinary delights, and anticipation for today’s festivities is at its peak.

The event’s rustic atmosphere, combined with the flavours of traditional hometown cuisines, has left attendees reminiscing about their roots.

As a key part of the 2024 Heritage Month celebrations, the festival, previously known as the “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar,” has been rebranded to better reflect its cultural importance.

Attendees can expect a diverse selection of authentic Ghanaian dishes, including Banku, Omo tuo, Fufu, and Tuo Zaafi, as well as refreshing juices such as Asaana and Zomkom, promising a memorable culinary experience.

Steven Asamoah Boateng, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, on Saturday highlighted the vital role Ghana’s diverse cuisine plays in promoting employment and supporting small businesses.

Speaking on Day 1 of Citi TV/Citi FM’s Back to Your Village Food Festival, he said “In fact, when we talk about employment, the best way to create employment is through the small businesses that you’ve got and the food that we have.

“In Ghana, we are very privileged to a variety of food. If you travel outside the country and even the southern African countries, you will be struggling to find something to eat. But if you come to Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire and maybe Togo, you will find food. Don’t forget they all came to Ghana and took it away. We are proud as a people and I am happy to be here” he stated.

The Chieftaincy minister expressed appreciation to the management of Citi FM and Citi TV for putting together such a programme to promote tourism, food and culture in Ghana.

The Back to Your Village Food Festival is an annual two-day event, formerly known as the “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar,” which is a cornerstone of the Heritage Month celebrations.

It’s a chance to delve into Ghana’s rich culinary heritage, with dishes representing the diverse traditions of the north, south, east, and west all on offer.

