The Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah- Peprah has highlighted his aspirations for sustained partnership in advancing education and security within the nation.

He made these remarks when he paid a courtesy call to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), aimed at fostering stronger collaboration between the two entities.

This marks Lt. Gen. Oppong-Peprah’s maiden official visit to GTEC, since assuming the highest military office.

In a short speech during the meeting on Monday, Lt. Gen. Oppong-Peprah conveyed his sincere appreciation to the commission, “I came here to build on an existing relationship between your institution and the Ghana Armed Forces.

“I can recall that from 2010, GTEC has been very instrumental in providing us with institutional and academic accreditation starting with the Ghana Armed Force Command and staff college.”

“I know that you’re working hard to secure the Presidential Charter for the establishment of the National Defence University, and so in recognition of that, I came personally, leading a very powerful team to come and thank you for all the support you’ve given us.”

Also, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, the Director General of GTEC, reiterated his commitment to supporting the establishment of a National Defence University, considering escalating security concerns in the region.

“We believe that informed by the security concerns within the West African Sub-region, it is even more important to have this infrastructure at this particular point in time. Today, you hear of what is going on in Burkina Faso, Mali and all other things happening in this sub-region and we think that the National Defence University would come and equip the security apparatus of this nation in terms of dealing with our security concerns.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital