Citi FM and Citi TV’s eagerly anticipated ‘Back to Your Village Food Festival’ set to tantalize palates takes off today, Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Formerly known as the “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar,” the two-day annual event, which will end on Sunday, March 31, returns with a fresh new outlook, promising an unforgettable culinary journey celebrating the rich heritage of Ghanaian cuisine.

As an integral part of the 2024 Heritage Month celebrations, the festival invites patrons to indulge in an array of delectable authentic Ghanaian dishes representing the diverse culinary traditions from the northern, central, western, and southern regions of the country.

Join us at the picturesque forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, where the vibrant atmosphere and savory aromas will beckon you to explore the culinary treasures of Ghana.

From the beloved classics like Omo tuo, Banku, and Tuo Zaafi to the likes of Kokonte and Ampesie, there’s something to delight every palate.

The festivities kick off at 9 am each day, promising a gastronomic adventure that celebrates the essence of Ghanaian culture through its flavors.

A celebration of flavour

The “Back to Your Village” Food Festival is powered by Citi TV with unwavering support of 97.3 Citi FM.

Together, we invite you to savor the tastes, sights, and sounds of Ghana’s culinary heritage in an unforgettable celebration of flavor and tradition.

Don’t miss out on this culinary extravaganza! Join us as we embark on a culinary odyssey that celebrates the heart and soul of Ghanaian cuisine.

Back to Your Village Food Festival is sponsored by Frytol, Fortune Rice, Miss Cookie Spices, Pan African Savings and Loans, Everpack, and GBFoods.