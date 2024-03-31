Reverend Eastwood Anaba, along with his wife, Reverend Mrs. Rosemond N.W. Anaba has established Gibeath Ha-Elohim, a blessed property nestled on the farmland of his late father, Pantia Kolog Naab, in Damolg-Tindongo in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region.

The property, spanning 11 acres, is envisioned as a hub for education, Christian worship, and holistic development for the people of Damolg-Tindongo and beyond.

The journey of Gibeath Ha-Elohim began after the passing of Reverend Eastwood Anaba’s father when he acquired additional land from neighbouring farmers and conceived a vision to transform the purpose of the land.

The property boasts an impressive auditorium designed to accommodate gatherings for education, Christian worship, and community development initiatives. Additionally, it features a 100-seater library tailored to provide a conducive environment for children to study and expand their knowledge.

Reflecting on the significance of the project, Rev. Eastwood Anaba expressed his deep sense of gratitude and indebtedness to his parents, who nurtured and shaped him into the individual he is today.

He viewed Gibeath Ha-Elohim as a tangible expression of appreciation and a means of giving back to the village that provided him with life and the opportunity to serve humanity.

The Special Guest of Honor, Dr. Mensah Otabil, who commissioned the project, delivered a heartfelt prayer, invoking divine blessings for the success and impact of the initiative.

“Today we have come to build an outpost of Jehovah God. We have come to build a garrison of God. We have to build God’s barracks and, in this place, Pastor Eastwood, may God help you with wisdom and surround you with men and women to hold your hand and empower you to eradicate illiteracy from this land.

“To eradicate sickness and disease from this land, to eradicate poverty from this land, to bring about social transformation. The next 10- 20 years when we come here may it be green fields, glass flourishing, modern houses, great architectural pieces, and may it be linked to the day this Gibeath Ha-Elohim was established,” Dr. Otabil prayed.

The name “Gibeath Ha-Elohim,” meaning the hill of God in Hebrew, holds profound significance and is derived from 1 Samuel 10:5–6.

