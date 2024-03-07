The Electoral Commission (EC) is scheduled to hold an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting today.

The purpose of the meeting is to address issues related to the December 7 elections, notably the electoral calendar for the polls.

However, the two major political parties have indicated that the EC has not yet officially communicated with them regarding the calendar.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed concerns about certain aspects of the calendar that have been made public.

In an interview with Citi News, Mustapha Gbande, a deputy General Secretary of the NDC, criticized the EC for what he described as inadequate communication between the institution and its stakeholders.

“What has been in the Daily Graphic is not a document for stakeholders to consider because the EC must, within the competent discharge of their responsibilities and good faith, sign a document under either the letterhead or the logo and communicate it to the parties.”

“Political parties do not accept correspondence from the EC through publications, and what is even more shameful for them is to come back and say they did not leak it. This is the same way they will leak the 2024 general elections.”

