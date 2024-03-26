The General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) has raised alarm regarding the looming threat of toxic substances contaminating agricultural products in the foreseeable future, attributing this concern to the pervasive issue of illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

GAWU underscored the adverse effects of illegal mining on agricultural lands in various mining areas across the country.

These apprehensions mirror the shared worries among stakeholders within the agricultural sector, who express deep concern over the ongoing galamsey menace impacting the cultivation of various crops, notably cocoa, a cornerstone of the country’s export earnings.

Edward Kareweh, the General Secretary of GAWU, expressed dismay over the indiscriminate practices associated with illegal mining activities.

In an interview with Citi News, Kareweh painted a grim picture of the agricultural landscape, warning of dire consequences if current trends persist.

“The reality is that the future of agriculture is bleak in this country. In fact, it will not be long, in this country, when you produce your food and eat it, you will die, because you have poisoned your whole land. For instance, look at what is happening with galamsey.

“Suddenly, it does not matter that you fell all the trees for gold. The rivers that were living before us, that God created for our livelihood and the sake of other organisms, you go and poison all that water, mass destruction, mass killing of all other living organisms.”

