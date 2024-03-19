The Ghana Water Company Limited has announced plans to spill water from the Weija Dam to prevent a potential disaster due to its excessive levels.

GWCL, in a letter dated Thursday, March 7, 2024, explained that with the onset of rains, the water level at the Weija Dam has been steadily rising, necessitating the need for controlled spilling to avoid endangering lives and properties.

The water company outlined that the spilling process would commence at a low rate to minimize its downstream impact, but the actual rate would be dictated by the incoming flow of water into the dam.

GWCL emphasized that the spilling would continue as long as the water level in the dam continued to rise, as a precautionary measure to safeguard the dam from the risk of potential collapse.

GWCL expressed regret for any inconveniences that may arise as a result of the spilling operation.

