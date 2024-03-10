The former Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Alexander Abban, has called on the police to initiate full-scale investigations into the untimely death of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

Contentions surround the demise of the Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP), with indications pointing to possible food poisoning.

The situation has raised concerns, prompting Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, the wife of the late Deputy Finance Minister, to seek clarification from media personality Captain Smart regarding the allegations.

In an official complaint, Mrs Kumah urged the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to ensure that Captain Smart substantiates his claims about the circumstances leading to her husband’s death.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday, Mr Abban emphasised the gravity of the situation.

“If indeed his life was cut short by a sinister act of somebody poisoning him, then God save this country. Where are we heading towards? In our quest for power are we going to serve the people or we are going to lord it over them or it’s an avenue to make money, amass wealth and through that process also acquire power.”

He continued, “What is all this in this life…The police should get into this matter. Let’s get to the bottom of it.”

Edem Agbana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North backed Mrs Kumah for the move and also urged the police to expedite investigations into the death of the Deputy Finance Minister.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital