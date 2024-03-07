The mother of a six-year-old girl missing in South Africa since 19 February has been charged with human trafficking and kidnapping.

Kelly Smith was charged along with her boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis, and two others, following their arrest.

Ms Smith’s daughter, Joslin, disappeared outside her home in Saldanha Bay, near Cape Town.

The four accused appeared in court, but were not asked to plead in a case that has transfixed South Africans.

The prosecution alleges that Ms Smith instructed Mr Appollis and another of the accused, Stefano van Rhyn, to sell Joslin to a traditional healer for 20,000 rand ($1,000; £835), the privately owned Citizen newspaper reports.

A child goes missing every five hours in South Africa, but most are found.

Joslin has not yet been located, despite a massive search operation involving the navy, drones and sniffer dogs.

On Saturday, investigators found bloodied clothing in an open field in the area where Joslin disappeared over a fortnight ago.

Ms Smith and her co-accused have been remanded in custody until 13 March, when they are due to appear in court again. They have all said they would apply for legal aid.

Ms Smith had previously told local publication The Daily Voice that she had not given up hope of finding her daughter following her disappearance outside their home in an informal settlement.

“My motherly instincts are telling me my daughter is still alive and in this area. We will find her, I will walk on foot to find her. I will look in every little shack, I’m going to do it by myself if I have to.”

Frantic community members searched sewers and pits in the days following the girl’s disappearance. Saldanha Bay Mayor André Truter said an angry mob had been raiding homes and accosting neighbours in search of the child.

A 100,000 rand reward has been offered to anyone with information on her whereabouts.

She was left in the care of Mr Appollis when she went missing.

He has previously denied involvement in her disappearance.

