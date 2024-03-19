The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, has described the recent remarks made by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, regarding the government’s Agenda 111 project as an acknowledgement of the government’s commitment to progress.



During an engagement with religious leaders in Accra, Mahama expressed reservations about the feasibility of Agenda 111, labelling it as overly ambitious and unrealistic in terms of completion within a reasonable timeframe.

However, Dr Nsiah Asare offered a different perspective, asserting that Mahama’s comments validate the government’s direction.

He highlighted Mahama’s recognition of the government’s ambition and vision, emphasizing the adage that dreaming big leads to significant achievements.

“I am very happy, His Excellency, the former president has now recognized that we have a government, an NPP government, we have an ambitious president, a government who has vision, very big vision, and there is a saying that if you dream big, you achieve big.

“So it is good, but it is up to Ghanaians to judge from the statement that he has made, which is very good, that he has acknowledged that something is going on, he has acknowledged that there is Agenda 111 going on because I know he is moving around the whole country.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital