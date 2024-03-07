The Appointments Committee of Parliament is expected to continue its vetting of nominees for various ministerial positions later today.

The Committee on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, vetted five of the nominees presented for various ministerial positions by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Speaking to Citi News ahead of the vetting today, First Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu, said the Committee will start sitting at 5 pm instead of the advertised 9 am due to some unforeseen events on the Minority leadership Bench.

“Unfortunately, we have an emergency and we have to rearrange our sitting time. Originally, we were supposed to start at 9:00 but our friends from the Minority have an issue that requires that all their leadership will be out of Parliament from morning till about 4 pm so we have reschedule our sitting to 5 pm and considering four nominees, we have decided to do two and reschedule the remaining two.

“We intended to finish the ministers but unfortunately, we have to reschedule them so we will do two of the ministers then add the remaining two to the deputy ministers.”

