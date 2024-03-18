President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence that the new crop of leadership at the Finance Ministry will take the country out of its current economic challenges.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the appointment of Dr. Amin Adam as Finance Minister and Abena Osei Asare as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry will yield positive results.

Speaking at a meeting with the International Monetary Fund’s visiting Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said the changes at the Finance Ministry were necessary.

“We will make sure that we stay strongly committed to the programme. Since last year, we have made some important changes to our government and even the Finance Minister was replaced. Our new Finance Minister…is here, and he is a very ambitious and intelligent young man. And these are the people who are working with your officials to get the deal done for us.

“We have every expectation that we will continue the path on which we are and that is the most important aspect of your visit and the message that you have and we believe that the path that we are chattering on is the right one.”

