John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to usher in a new era of governance by appointing young leaders to his cabinet should he be elected in the upcoming December 7 elections.

This groundbreaking initiative, a first in Ghana’s political history, according to him, aims to reflect the nation’s youthful demographic in its highest decision-making body.

Mahama emphasized the significance of this representation, stating that the vitality and perspectives of the youth are essential to the cabinet’s composition, aligning with the demographic majority of the country.

“One of the promises I leave you young people with is that the NDC cabinet post January 7, 2025, is going to be averagely one of the youngest cabinets in the history of this country.

“If you look at the demographics of our country and you know that the majority are young people then definitely if you’re setting up a cabinet, young people must be the majority in that cabinet,” he stated.

