The New Patriotic Party is mourning the tragic demise of the late Deputy Minister for Finance and MP for Ejisu, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah.

Dr. Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, after a brief illness as disclosed by a close family source.

The NPP in a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua expressed sadness at the loss of the Deputy Finance Minister and extended heartfelt condolences to his family, particularly his wife and children, as well as the people of Ejisu.

In honour of his memory, the Party has directed that all party flags fly at half-mast for the next seven days.

Meanwhile, some key figures including the President and the vice President, the majority leader have all paid their tribute to the late MP.

Akufo-Addo in his statement released on Thursday, said, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the sudden death of the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah, whose untimely passing has left us all bereft of a bright, energetic light in our midst.”

Read the full statement below

