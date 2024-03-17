Hiplife legend Okyeame Kwame has ventured beyond the realm of music. Collaborating with his spouse, Annica, the couple has penned a book delving into the intricacies of love.

Titled “Love Locked Down,” the book shares their own love story and offers advice on finding and keeping a happy relationship.

Unveiling the book on X, Okyeame Kwame who is also known as ‘Rap Docta’ wrote, “To all the young ones who are interested in romantic relationships but have questions, try my books on finding and maintaining a lasting love relationship. #lovelockeddown”.

According to the Rap Docta, interested readers can procure the book from various outlets including EPP Books, Kingdom Books , WearGhana at Djowulu and kworld.com.gh.

In addition to their literary pursuits, Okyeame Kwame and Annica recently attained professional Master’s degrees in Alternative Dispute Resolution from the Institute of Paralegal Training & Leadership Studies [IPLS].

The celebrity couple has been married for 15 years and has two children: Sir Kwame Bota and Sante Nsia-Apau.

Watch the video below