Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has indicated that the House may need to confront the Finance Ministry if it does not provide clarity on its indebtedness to the District Assembly Common Fund by the conclusion of June 2024.

This concern has been prompted by revelations made by Benjamin Kpodo, the Member of Parliament for Ho Central, regarding the Finance Ministry’s outstanding debt of over GH¢6 billion to the District Assembly Common Fund due to irregular fund disbursements.

Despite reassurances from Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei-Asare regarding the government’s commitment to settling these arrears, Osei-Owusu insists on tangible evidence and a reconciliation of financial figures.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Osei-Owusu has demanded a comprehensive report by the end of June.

He stressed the importance of resolving these outstanding arrears promptly to ensure that the financial needs of the assemblies are met efficiently.

“I have listened to the Minister of Finance designate but I want to see evidence and be satisfied that the figures put out by Kpodo and the Ministry of Finance have been reconciled and we can put our hearts to it that these are the exact figures, otherwise, we will have to stand against the Ministry of Finance. Because when it comes to the Common Fund, we must assert our authority as a House.

“So, we are looking forward to a report and I hope that by the end of June, we will have a report and all the arrears will be available and the assemblies will get sufficient funds.”

