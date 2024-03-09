A seven-member Interagency Coordinating Committee for Health Promotion (ICC-HP) has been inaugurated for the North East region in a bid to tackle prevalent health issues affecting vulnerable populations.

The ICC-HP represents a collaborative effort among various agencies and stakeholders, dedicated to fostering independent problem-solving and advancing the cause of health promotion across the nation.

Mr. Mahama Seidu, the Deputy Director-Research & Healthy Policy-Ghana Health Service who inaugurated the committee for the North East region in Bolgatanga, the Upper East regional capital, entreated the members to prioritize critical health concerns such as the welfare of Kayayei (head porters) and the prevalence of teenage pregnancies within the region.

“North East is one of the food baskets of Ghana, so anything that affects North East region, affects Ghana. If you look at kayayei and teenage pregnancies, they are key health issues. Because, when you go and look at where they stay, they come back with money but with mental health issues. They come back with teenage pregnancies and all sorts of skin diseases. So, I think these are some of the key areas that we think North East, we can prioritize apart from other aspects”, he remarked.

Mr. Mahama who was speaking on behalf of Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, the Director of the Health Promotion Division of Ghana Health Service, charged members of the committee with the responsibility of actively contributing to the improvement of health and well-being of community members.

On behalf of the committee, Moses Tampure expressed optimism about the committee’s potential to drive positive change and improve health outcomes in the North East region. The ICC-HP members were made up of the Regional Deputy Director of Public Health, the Regional Health Promotion Officer, the Information Services Department, Environmental Health and Sanitation Department, media outlets, and Non-Governmental Organizations.

Since its inception in June 2010, with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the ICC-HP aims to harness and coordinate the advisory resources of key stakeholders to enhance the health and well-being of the Ghanaian populace.