The Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has voiced his support for Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, endorsing her as the ideal partner to help Mahama fulfil his vision for Ghana.

In an interview on Face to Face with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Gyamfi underscored the commendable qualities of Mahama’s running mate.

He described Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a woman of substance, integrity, and valour, noting her accomplishments and deep understanding of issues affecting women and the education sector.

Gyamfi emphasized that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is well-equipped to complement the leadership of H.E John Mahama in governing the country, particularly from 2025 onwards.

“Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a woman of substance, integrity and valour, an accomplished woman by all standards who has an understanding of issues that affect women and the issue plaguing our education sector today. And that is why she’s the best person to complement the nation-builder, H.E John Mahama to govern this country from 2025, Insah Allah.”

Gyamfi expressed enthusiasm for her selection, noting the public’s positive reception.

“And we are excited about her choice, people of this country are excited about her choice as running mate. Because she has what it takes to support John Mahama to achieve his vision for Ghana.”

Gyamfi also addressed her tenure as education minister, claiming her accomplishments are unparalleled.

“We have never had any education minister like her before whether basic, secondary or tertiary. Her achievements supersede all education ministers,” he explained.

Dismissing allegations that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang contributed to the NDC’s defeat in the 2020 elections, Gyamfi firmly stated, “There’s no basis for that claim.”

