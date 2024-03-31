On Easter Sunday, Rev. Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana and Vice Chairman of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance, delivered an electrifying and power-packed sermon in Botswana.

During the service, one individual made a profound commitment to accept Christ into their life.

The sermon, titled “The Responsibility and Benefits of Christ’s Resurrection Imposed On The Believer,” ignited a spirit of renewal and rededication among the congregation, emphasizing the transformative power of Christ’s sacrifice.

Rev. Wengam urged Christians to leverage the blessings of Christ’s death for the betterment of Africa’s socio-economic development.

He emphasized the importance of emulating Jesus’ selflessness and making sacrifices necessary for the continent’s advancement.

Additionally, Rev. Wengam commended the strong and positive relationship between Ghana and Botswana, highlighting the significance of such partnerships for mutual growth and cooperation.