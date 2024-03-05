The minister-designate for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has described the post-election violence that led to the death of three people in Techiman South on December 8, 2019, as most regrettable.

Eight persons were shot at the Techiman South election results collation centre during the 2020 elections.

During his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on March 5, 2024, Adjei-Mensah Korsah explained that the incident was regrettable because the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress formulated measures to ensure a peaceful election, which unfortunately ended up in violence.

“It was a very regrettable incident and a sad one and for the first time, the political parties came together to make peace but little did we know that what happened on December 8 would happen.”

He told the Appointments Committee that one of the three killed was his nephew adding that he had visited the families of the other two and made peace with them and currently working to ensure such an incident does not occur in the future.

“I have gone to the family and we now relate well. We have learned lessons and working to ensure this will not happen again. One of the people who died is my nephew and what I can say is that the incident was a regrettable one.”

Adjei-Mensah Korsah added that a five-bedroom house is currently being put up for one of the victims and that the hospital bills of the other have also been taken care of.

“A five-bedroom house is been put up and almost at the level of completion and the hospital bills of the others injured have been catered for and the lessons learned are immense and that will not happen again.”

