In an era where the fragility of life is ever more apparent, the recent spike in global mortality rates serves as a sobering reminder of the preciousness of health. This surge, a wake-up call to all, highlights the urgency to prioritize and nurture our well-being.

The Unseen Wealth

Health is our unseen wealth, the foundation that enables us to pursue aspirations, enjoy loved ones, and fully engage with life. Yet, its true value often eludes us until illness or diminished well-being strikes, revealing health as a treasure beyond measure.

The Rising Tide of Mortality

The mortality increase is attributed to various factors, including pandemics, lifestyle diseases, and mental health concerns.

Each factor reveals a critical aspect of health we often overlook, from the communal impact of infectious diseases to the personal consequences of our lifestyle choices and the importance of mental well-being.

Statistics

The Dead or Kicking website reported 69,386,104 global deaths in 2023, with heart diseases, cancer, and respiratory conditions leading the causes. In Ghana, 53,671 deaths were recorded, with malaria, stroke, and infections being among the causes.

The passing of notable figures further underscores the indiscriminate nature of health crises. The passing of notable figures like former President J.J Rawlings, former President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, former Vice President, Paa Kwasi Amissah-Arthur, Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah and Apostle Dr Michael Ntumy further underscores the indiscriminate nature of health crises.

The Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Sources close to the family say the 45-year-old MP reportedly died after a short illness.

Also, Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy, the former Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, passed away at the age of 65 on December 27, 2023. His death occurred at his home in Germany after a prolonged illness. Apostle Dr Ntumy, was confined to an electric wheelchair since February 2009 after a surgical operation in his cervical spine.

Enoch Teye (ET) Mensah, a veteran politician and former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, passed away on October 1, 2023, at the age of 77. He died that Sunday evening in South Africa, where he was receiving health care. Similarly, former first lady Theresa Kufuor, who was 86 years old, died on October 1, 2023, after a prolonged illness.

87-year-old Ama Busia, the former first vice-chair of the New Patriotic Party and sister of the late Kofi Abrefa Busia, who served as Ghana’s prime minister in the Second Republic, passed away on Tuesday 12 December 2023 after a short illness.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings passed away on November 12, 2020, at the age of 73 due to complications from COVID-19.

Former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, a Ghanaian economist and academic passed away at the age of 67. He collapsed at the Air Force Gym in Accra during his routine morning workout session and was subsequently rushed to the 37 Military Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Former President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, died on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra. Although the cause of death was not immediately released, he had been suffering from throat cancer and went to the US for medical reasons.

Their deaths serve as poignant reminders of our collective vulnerability and the imperative to safeguard our health.

Embracing Good Health

Embracing good health is more than just the absence of disease; it’s an active journey towards a healthier lifestyle. This journey involves nourishing our bodies with wholesome foods, engaging in regular physical activity, ensuring restful sleep, and effectively managing stress.

It also means being proactive about our health by scheduling regular check-ups, taking preventive measures like vaccinations, and being mindful of what, when, and where we consume food.

The pain of poor health is a burden no one should bear, making the pursuit of good health not just a necessity, but an imperative.

The Role of Society and Government

Societies and governments play a crucial role in promoting good health. Public health policies, access to healthcare, health education, and mental health support are all integral components of a healthy society. Communities and governments need to work together to create environments that encourage healthy living and provide support for those who are unwell.

In Ghana, the availability of good healthcare facilities is limited, particularly outside of Accra. Many individuals have to travel long distances or even abroad to seek healthcare. The government must prioritize the establishment of quality healthcare facilities accessible to all.

Furthermore, the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is needed to ensure that all citizens have timely access to high-quality health services, regardless of their ability to pay at the point of use.

The God Factor

It’s also critical to maintain a spiritual connection with our maker. If life extends beyond the physical, then it’s prudent to consistently seek divine protection.

Conclusion

The recent surge in death rates is a wake-up call for us all to value our health while we have it. It serves as a reminder that we are not invincible and that our actions have a direct impact on our well-being.

By valuing and nurturing our health, we can lead richer, more fulfilling lives and be better equipped to face the challenges that come our way.

Let’s not wait for a crisis to appreciate the importance of good health—let’s cherish it now, and every day, for it is indeed the most precious thing we possess.

WRITER: Abigail Nana Efua Arthur

Email: abigailathur655@gmail.com

