Nana Amoasi IV, the Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), has emphasized the importance of having backup systems for every machinery to prevent disruptions, following the ongoing power cuts.

Various parts of the country have been struggling with inconsistent power supply leading to disruptions in daily life.

Despite the challenges, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has insisted that there is no official ‘Dumsor’ crisis in the country, therefore, there is no need for a load-shedding timetable as requested by the public.

During an interview on The Big Issue with Selorm Adonoo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, Nana Amoasi IV highlighted the need for excess capacity in every plant to support electricity supply during high demand.

He referenced the concept of reserve margin, stressing that every plant should maintain a reserve margin.

Nana Amoasi IV pointed out that in 2016, the reserve margin was around 20 per cent, providing a buffer to address potential power shortages.

However, with some plants currently undergoing maintenance, the reserve margin has decreased, leading to the current power cuts being experienced in the country.

The Energy Security expert emphasized the importance of having backup capacity to ensure a reliable electricity supply for all citizens.

He noted that no machine is 100 per cent efficient and having backup systems in place is essential to guarantee uninterrupted power supply.

“There must be a backup to every machinery because no machine is 100 per cent efficient and cannot guarantee it.”

