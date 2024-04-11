The Office of the National Chief Imam is urging members of the Muslim community to exercise caution during the celebration of Eid ul-Fitr today.

Muslims around the world are marking Eid ul-Fitr to conclude the month-long fasting period in the holy month of Ramadan. This day, observed as a holiday for Muslims globally, is also recognized as a public holiday in Ghana.

However, the commencement of the holiday varies from country to country due to the traditional practice of sighting the crescent moon, which can differ from astronomical calculations and vary based on geographical location.

In an interview with Citi News, the spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheik Armiyawo Shaibu, called on members of the Islamic community to observe the day peacefully, avoiding any acts of violence.

“We don’t want to see our Muslim youth come out with violence. We don’t want them to really terrorize non-Muslim onlookers who want to see the beauty of our celebration using reckless riding of motorbikes and also riding in the booths of taxi cabs all over the place.

“They must come out clad in the best of their apparel. And then let’s also share the goodies and the best we can with even our non-Muslims. Share the greetings. I want the non-Muslim community to be part of the experience. So let’s share with them and be as disciplined as possible. Let us not use the occasion to violate the laws of our country.”